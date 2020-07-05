MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
9-1-9
(nine, one, nine)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Duke, Dominion cancel contested Atlantic Coast Pipeline
The developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline announced Sunday that they are canceling the multi-state natural gas project, citing delays and "increasing cost uncertainty."
National
The Latest: Fearing outbreak, Spain locks down county of 71K
Authorities in northwestern Spain have ordered the lockdown of a county with a population of 71,000 for fears of a coronavirus outbreak.
Nation
Child critically hurt after being shot in head in St. Louis
A 4-year-old child is in critical condition after being shot in the head in St. Louis, police said.
Nation
Rescue divers find man's body in Lake Carlos
Rescue divers found the body of a man in Lake Carlos on Sunday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:4-4-1-6(four, four, one, six)