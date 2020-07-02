MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
5-1-0
(five, one, zero)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
US jobs surge: Trump sees sunshine, Biden 'no victory yet'
The U.S. economy just posted its best single-month job gain in history.
National
NY prosecutors appeal Manafort's double jeopardy dismissal
New York prosecutors seeking to revive state mortgage fraud charges against Paul Manafort say their case is distinct from one that sent President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman to federal prison and should not have been thrown out on double jeopardy grounds.
National
Kansas legislators seek investigation into former detective
A coalition of Kansas lawmakers, religious leaders and racial justice advocates called Thursday for an investigation into a retired white police detective accused of preying on Black women for sex over decades and framing for murder the son of one of them.
Business
US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway
U.S. unemployment fell to 11.1% in June as the economy added a solid 4.8 million jobs, the government reported Thursday. But the job-market recovery may already be faltering because of a new round of closings and layoffs triggered by a resurgence of the coronavirus.
National
Buttigieg, South Carolina mayor teaming up on COVID effort
Former South Bend, Indiana, mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has teamed up with the mayor of South Carolina's capital city to help municipalities stem the spread of the coronavirus.