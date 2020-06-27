MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
2-1-4
(two, one, four)
Mississippi moves to strip Confederate image from its flag
Spectators at the Mississippi Capitol broke into applause Saturday as lawmakers took the first steps toward erasing the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag, a symbol that has come under intensifying criticism in recent weeks amid nationwide protests against racial injustice.
National
The Latest: Brazil agrees to help produce COVID-19 vaccine
BRASILIA, Brazil -- The Brazilian government announced on Saturday an agreement with Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to produce a promising coronavirus vaccine that…
Celebrities
Mike Henry to stop voicing Black character on 'Family Guy'
"Family Guy" voice actor Mike Henry said Friday he is stepping down from the role of Cleveland Brown on the Fox animated series.
Variety
24 arrested after protest in Beverly Hills, California
Activists are calling for the release of nearly two dozen protesters who were arrested on charges of unlawful assembly in Beverly Hills, saying holding them until they could each post $5,000 bail was excessive and heightens the risk of getting sick amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Business
As cases surge in US, rural areas seeing increases as well
For many states and counties in the U.S., the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic in April unfolded on their television screens, not on their…