MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
8-4-3
(eight, four, three)
More From Nation
TV & Media
Mike Henry to stop voicing Black character on 'Family Guy'
"Family Guy" voice actor Mike Henry said Friday he is stepping down from the role of Cleveland Brown on the Fox animated series.
National
Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even Trump's
Facebook said Friday that it will flag all "newsworthy" posts from politicians that break its rules, including those from President Donald Trump.
National
Judge rejects cameras for ex-cops' hearings in Floyd death
A Minnesota judge on Friday rejected allowing cameras in the court for pretrial proceedings of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd.
National
Hard-hit tribe takes strict steps as virus surges in Arizona
People in the deserts of Arizona flee to the White Mountains when the triple-digit heat is too much to bear, cooling off in the forest a few hours away. That worries a Native American tribe that calls the area home, as coronavirus infections and temperatures have both spiked in one of the hardest-hit states.
National
Judge delays Roger Stone's prison surrender for 2 weeks
A federal judge is giving Roger Stone, a longtime ally and confidant of President Donald Trump, an additional two weeks before he must report to serve his federal prison sentence.