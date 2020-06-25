MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
8-3-6
(eight, three, six)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Verizon joins ad boycott of Facebook over hateful content
Verizon is joining an escalating movement to siphon advertising away from Facebook in an effort to pressure the company into doing more to prevent racist and violent information from being shared on its social networking service.
National
Colorado reopens inquiry into Elijah McClain's 2019 death
The Colorado governor on Thursday ordered prosecutors to reopen the investigation into the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man put into a chokehold by police who stopped him on the street in suburban Denver last year because he was "being suspicious."
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:03-06-11-15-29(three, six, eleven, fifteen, twenty-nine)
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:5-3-3(five, three, three)Estimated jackpot: $44 million03-06-11-15-29(three, six, eleven, fifteen, twenty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $42 million
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:5-3-3(five, three, three)