MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
5-5-0
(five, five, zero)
National
Denver neighborhood with ties to KKK recommends name change
A Denver neighborhood voted Wednesday to recommend changing its name after a yearslong debate over its association with a former mayor with ties to the Ku Klux Klan.
National
Pompeo meets Chinese officials amid Bolton book revelations
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was meeting with a top Chinese official in Hawaii on Wednesday as new revelations about President Donald Trump and China rocked Washington.
National
In new book, Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected
In a new book, the former national security adviser describes the president's every decision as being guided by concerns for his own reelection.
National
Trump OKs bill to punish China over ethnic crackdown
President Donald Trump signed legislation Wednesday that seeks to punish China for its crackdown on Uighurs and other ethnic minorities.
Nation
Officer who shot Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder
Prosecutors brought murder charges Wednesday against the white Atlanta police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks in the back, saying that the black man posed no threat when he was gunned down and that the officer kicked him and offered no medical treatment as he lay dying on the ground.