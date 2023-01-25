MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
0-1-9
(zero, one, nine)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
'Everything Everywhere' tops Oscar nominations with 11
The multiverse-skipping sci-fi indie hit "Everything Everywhere All at Once" led nominations to the 95th Academy Awards as Hollywood heaped honors on big-screen spectacles like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" a year after a streaming service won best picture for the first time.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
Nation
Woman sentenced for her role in 'Sweetie Pie' star's death
A woman who lured a former star of a St. Louis-based reality TV show to a spot where he was killed was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison.