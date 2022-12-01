MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
3-6-0
(three, six, zero)
Business
Amazon CEO says company won't take down antisemitic film
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said Wednesday the company does not have plans to stop selling the antisemitic film that gained notoriety recently after Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out an Amazon link to it.
Nation
Mistrial declared in actor Danny Masterson's rape trial
A judge declared a mistrial Wednesday at the rape trial of "That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson after jurors, who were leaning strongly toward acquitting him, were deadlocked following the monthlong trial in which the Church of Scientology played a supporting role.
Variety
22 Twin Cities area holiday light shows and tree lightings add splendor to the season
These options across the Twin Cities area aim to put your family in a festive mood.
Politics
Biden pledges new commitments, respect for tribal nations
President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged to give Native Americans a stronger voice in federal affairs, promising at the first in-person summit on tribal affairs in six years that he will bolster tribal consultations, inclusion of Indigenous knowledge in decision-making and funding for communities struggling with the impacts of climate change.
Nation
Viewers flock to watch glowing lava ooze from Hawaii volcano
The world's largest volcano oozed rivers of glowing lava Wednesday, drawing thousands of awestruck viewers who jammed a Hawaii highway that could soon be covered by the flow.