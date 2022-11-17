MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
4-1-5
(four, one, five)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Idaho police: No suspect in slaying of 4 college students
Police in the college town of Moscow said Wednesday they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were: