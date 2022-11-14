MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
0-6-1
(zero, six, one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
G20 summit casts spotlight on Bali's tourism revival
Dozens of world leaders and other dignitaries are traveling to Bali for the G-20 summit, drawing a welcome spotlight on the revival of the tropical island's vital tourism sector.
World
Artemisia Gentileschi's 1616 nude to be digitally unveiled
Art restorers in the Italian city of Florence have begun a six-month project to clean and virtually "unveil" a long-censored nude painting by Artemisia Gentileschi, one of the most prominent women in the history of Italian art.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were: