MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
8-2-5
(eight, two, five)
Minneapolis After fireworks mayhem, more cops to be deployed for next 2 weekends in Dinkytown, near U
Business
In NIL era, business is good for college hoops returnees
Armando Bacot didn't bolt early from North Carolina after a memorable run to the NCAA championship game to chase a professional playing career. Neither did Gonzaga's Drew Timme, an All-American star of one of the nation's top programs.
Nation
Federal court says beauty pageant can bar trans contestants
A federal appellate court says a national beauty pageant has a First Amendment right to exclude a transgender woman from competing, because including her could interfere with the message the pageant wants to send about the "ideal woman."
Nation
AG won't seek charges in LAPD shooting of man with fake gun
California's attorney general said Thursday that he will not seek criminal charges against Los Angeles police officers who fatally shot a man on Hollywood Boulevard last year, even though it turned out the gun he carried was fake.
Business
LAPD captain's allegiances probed in tipoff to CBS exec
As the former captain in charge of the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department, Cory Palka was a star himself.
Nation
Search for solutions drives race to save Utah salt flats
In the Utah desert, a treeless expanse of pristine white salt crystals has long lured daredevil speed racers, filmmakers and social media-obsessed tourists. It's so flat that on certain days, visitors swear they can see the curvature of the earth.