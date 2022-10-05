MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
6-4-1
(six, four, one)
World
French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature
French author Annie Ernaux, who has fearlessly mined her experiences as a working-class woman to explore life in France since the 1940s, won this year's Nobel Prize in literature Thursday for work that illuminates the murky corners of memory, family and society.
Sports
'It's not right': Players want more from NHL against racism
For too long, Matt Dumba felt he was on his own dealing with racial taunts directed at him as a youngster growing up in Saskatchewan.
TV & Media
TV shows to watch this week: 'Ramy' remains TV's most ambitious comedy
Neal Justin also recommends "Travelin' Band," "Truth Be Told" and "38 at the Garden."
Business
Amazon to hire 150,000 workers for holidays, similar to 2021
Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season.
Nation
Family of victim in 'Serial' case asks court to halt case
The family of the victim in the murder case chronicled in the first season of the "Serial" podcast has asked Maryland's intermediate appellate court to halt Adnan Syed's court case pending the family's appeal of a judge's overturning of Syed's murder conviction.