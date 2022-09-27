MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
5-9-9
(five, nine, nine)
World
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
Nation
Judge green lights defamation lawsuit against Fox, Lou Dobbs
A defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp., Fox News Network and Lou Dobbs can proceed toward trial, a judge ruled Monday after concluding that a Venezuelan businessman had made sufficient claims of being unfairly accused of trying to corrupt the 2020 U.S. presidential election to be permitted to gather more evidence.