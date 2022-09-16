MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
3-3-2
(three, three, two)
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
Pandemic homeless hotels close, sending some back to streets
As Charlie Gilmore collected his belongings Friday to leave the Denver hotel that had been a home to him and 137 other previously homeless people during the pandemic, he pondered where he would spend the night.
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were: