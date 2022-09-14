MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
1-0-8
(one, zero, eight)
More from Star Tribune
Politics MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell recounts being surrounded by FBI in drive-thru of Mankato Hardee's
More from Star Tribune
Politics MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell recounts being surrounded by FBI in drive-thru of Mankato Hardee's
More from Star Tribune
Politics MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell recounts being surrounded by FBI in drive-thru of Mankato Hardee's
More from Star Tribune
Politics MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell recounts being surrounded by FBI in drive-thru of Mankato Hardee's
More from Star Tribune
Politics MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell recounts being surrounded by FBI in drive-thru of Mankato Hardee's
More from Star Tribune
Politics MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell recounts being surrounded by FBI in drive-thru of Mankato Hardee's
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
A less-glitzy Detroit auto show returns after 3-year absence
When it came time to showcase its electric Chevrolet Equinox SUV to the public this year, General Motors decided against doing so at the big Detroit auto show, as it typically would have done in the past. Instead, it unveiled the Equinox six days earlier.
Business
1 rail union rejects deal, 2 accept ahead of strike deadline
Members of one union rejected a tentative deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads Wednesday, while two ratified agreements and three others remained at the bargaining table just days ahead of a strike deadline, threatening to intensify snarls in the nation's supply chain that have contributed to rising prices.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Variety
California, tribal leaders announce new tourism initiative
In a state with the second-most federally recognized Indigenous tribes in the country, California officials and tribal leaders announced an initiative Wednesday to drive up tourism in native communities.