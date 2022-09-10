MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
9-9-2
(nine, nine, two)
Padraig Harrington leads Ascension Charity Classic
Padraig Harrington bogeyed the final hole Saturday for a 5-under 66, leaving him just a stroke ahead of Steve Stricker and Bernhard Langer with a round lead in the Ascension Charity Classic.
Charles is proclaimed king; sons unite to thank the public
King Charles III was formally proclaimed sovereign of the United Kingdom on Saturday, as officials unveiled details of the meticulously choreographed ceremonies that will culminate in the state funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 19.