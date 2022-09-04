MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
7-1-0
(seven, one, zero)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
Variety
Brendan Fraser celebrated for comeback role in 'The Whale'
Brendan Fraser is having a moment at the Venice International Film Festival.
Business
Sterling Lord, uniquely enduring literary agent, dies at 102
Sterling Lord, the uniquely enduring literary agent who worked for years to find a publisher for Jack Kerouac's "On the Road" and over the following decades arranged deals for everyone from true crime writer Joe McGinniss to the creators of the Berenstain Bears, has died. He had just turned 102.