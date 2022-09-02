MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
5-6-9
(five, six, nine)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Injuries, destruction reported in Northern California blaze
A fast-moving fire in Northern California injured several people, a fire official said, and destroyed multiple homes Friday as thousands of residents were forced to leave immediately, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Sports
Column: 50 years later, the pain from Munich lingers
"They're all gone."
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were: