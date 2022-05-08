MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
03-11-15-26-27
(three, eleven, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
Live updates | UN chief 'appalled' at reported school attack
UNITED NATIONS -- The United Nations chief says he is "appalled" at the reported attack on a school in the Ukrainian town of Bilohorivka, where many people were apparently seeking shelter from fighting.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
Sports
Verstappen cruises to win in inaugural Miami Grand Prix
His first day racing around the new Formula One circuit in Miami was absolutely horrible. Then he made a mistake in qualifying that cost him a spot on the front row.