MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
02-07-13-18-24
(two, seven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Don't leave dogs out in the cold
Legal beagles frown on frigid caninesHeavily furred pets can thrive in cold conditions, but in some states, it's a misdemeanor or felony to leave animals…
TV & Media
Minnesotan Rachael Leigh Cook continues her Hallmark movie hot streak
What TV critic Neal Justin is watching this week
Variety
Cut the 4 a.m. wake-up call from kitty
A sudden change in behavior in a cat — including odd waking hours — can signal health problems.
Taste
The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week
Our food writers share the highlights of their weekly dining experiences.
Variety
After the postpartum death of a Minneapolis doctor, it takes a village to feed her son
Neighbors on one tightly woven block, still deep in their grief, can't help but smile when they refer to the donations as Project Milky Way.