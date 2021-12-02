MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
05-11-14-23-31
(five, eleven, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)
World
Mexico president reaches midterm with high approval rating
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador held a massive rally in Mexico City Wednesday to mark the midway point in his six-year term with polls showing that about two-thirds of Mexicans approve of the job he is doing.
Nation
Trump tested COVID-positive pre-debate, ex-aide says in book
Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his first presidential debate in September 2020 with Joe Biden, according to a new book by Trump's former chief of staff.
Nation
Carlos Santana has heart procedure, cancels December shows
Carlos Santana has successfully undergone a heart procedure and is canceling several Las Vegas shows planned for December.
Nation
Man testifies Smollett recruited him, brother to fake attack
An aspiring actor testified Wednesday that Jussie Smollett recruited him and his brother to stage a homophobic and racist attack on him in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, saying the former "Empire" star even instructed them on how to throw fake punches.
Nation
Bidens, Harris, Emhoff celebrate Hanukkah at White House
President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses held a "family" celebration of Hanukkah at the White House Wednesday, with the first Jewish spouse of a vice president, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, joining in lighting the menorah.