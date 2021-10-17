MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
02-04-15-17-19
(two, four, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
Nation
Soul Train Awards headed to Apollo for the first time
The annual Soul Train Awards will be presented for the first time at New York City's Apollo Theater, the legendary Harlem performance venue, as two icons of Black culture team up.
World
British Museum to display the world's oldest map of stars
The British Museum will display what it says is the world's oldest surviving map of the stars in a major upcoming exhibition on the Stonehenge stone circle.
Sports
The NBA at 75: From a very modest beginning, to a behemoth
It started in 1946 with 11 teams and 160 players. The shot clock was nearly a decade away, the 3-point line was a couple generations away. Buildings were smaller. So were the players. And it wasn't even called the National Basketball Association.
Business
Sinclair probes weekend data breach, ransomware found
Sinclair Broadcast Group said Monday that it's suffered a data breach and is still working to determine what information the data contained.
Business
Restaurants closed in parts of Slovakia amid COVID-19 surge
Slovakia on Monday reimposed coronavirus restrictions in the hardest-hit parts of the country amid the latest surge of infections.