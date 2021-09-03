MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
05-10-12-22-29
(five, ten, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Sports
Johnny Bench tests positive for virus, to miss Hall ceremony
Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this year's induction ceremonies in Cooperstown, New York.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Nation
Hawaii health care workers decry lack of COVID mandates
Health care workers in Hawaii say a lack of government action is worsening an already crippling surge of coronavirus cases in the islands, and without effective policy changes the state's limited hospitals could face a grim crisis.
World
With no tourist handouts, hungry Bali monkeys raid homes
Deprived of their preferred food source — the bananas, peanuts and other goodies brought in by tourists now kept away by the coronavirus — hungry monkeys on the resort island of Bali have taken to raiding villagers' homes in their search for something tasty.