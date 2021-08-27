MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
10-11-16-30-31
(ten, eleven, sixteen, thirty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
Business
Winds frustrate effort to corral wildfire near Lake Tahoe
Firefighters battling a stubborn California wildfire Friday near the Lake Tahoe resort region faced gusty winds and dry conditions that made vegetation ready to burn.
Nation
The Latest: US strikes at IS in retaliation for bombing
The United States military struck back at the Islamic State on Saturday, bombing an IS member in Afghanistan less than 48 hours after a devastating suicide bombing claimed by the group killed as many as 169 Afghans and 13 American service members at the Kabul airport.
World
Belarus closes journalist organization, continuing crackdown
Belarus has ordered the closure of the country's largest independent journalists' organization, the latest move by authorities to suppress critical reporting in a yearlong crackdown on dissent.