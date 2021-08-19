MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
13-17-25-28-30
(thirteen, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Featured Columns Brooks: Jennifer Carnahan wants you to remember the real victim here: Jennifer Carnahan
More from Star Tribune
Featured Columns Brooks: Jennifer Carnahan wants you to remember the real victim here: Jennifer Carnahan
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Nation
Prosecutors vet US Senate candidate's fishing license case
Law enforcement officials have completed their investigation into whether a U.S. Senate candidate and former State of Alaska official illegally obtained a fishing license for a sportfishing event two years ago and turned it over to a special prosecutorial branch of the Department of Law, an official said Thursday.
Nation
Elder denies showing gun to woman during domestic argument
The former fiancee of Larry Elder said Thursday that the conservative radio talk show host now running for governor in California showed her a gun during a heated argument in 2015.
Coronavirus
Bunker's nightclub temporarily closes due to COVID cases
The North Loop live music mainstay had only just reopened July 8 after 15 dark months.
World
Sandra Oh takes 'Killing Eve' break with dramedy 'The Chair'
Sandra Oh has been dancing with death and serial killer Villanelle on "Killing Eve" since 2018, so she could do with a laugh.