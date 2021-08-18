MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
04-18-19-21-26
(four, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Business
Pandemic fiction: Fall books include stories of the virus
Near the end of 2020, the pandemic had lasted long enough for author Jodi Picoult to try something that seemed unthinkable for novelists in its early stages — turn it into fiction.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Variety
Journalist Joe Galloway, chronicler of Vietnam War, dies
Longtime American foreign correspondent Joseph L. Galloway, best known for his book recounting a pivotal battle in the Vietnam War that was made into a Hollywood movie, has died. He was 79.
Nation
Faulconer hits GOP rival Elder as California recall heats up
Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has changed tactics in his campaign for California governor, criticizing fellow Republican Larry Elder, the conservative radio host who has emerged as a GOP front-runner in the recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.
World
The Latest: Food agency warns of hunger in Afghan conflict
UNITED NATIONS — The head of the U.N. food agency in Afghanistan says a humanitarian crisis is unfolding with 14 million people facing severe hunger following the Taliban takeover of the country.