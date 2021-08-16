MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
11-12-21-26-27
(eleven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Politics
Nevada governor: No masks at events that require vaccines
Large events held in Nevada can add themselves to the growing number of places in the U.S. where people in crowds are asked to prove they have been inoculated against COVID-19, the governor said Monday.
Business
EXPLAINER: Western states face first federal water cuts
U.S. officials on Monday declared the first-ever water shortage from a river that serves 40 million people in the West, triggering cuts to some Arizona farmers next year amid a gripping drought.
Variety
Review: 'Baby Girl' about Aaliyah is a singer's tragic tale
"Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah," by Kathy Iandoli (Atria Books)
Nation
Robert Durst admits 'cadaver' note made him appear guilty
New York real estate heir Robert Durst testified Monday that he lied for decades about sending police a note directing them to the dead body of his best friend because he feared it would implicate him in the killing.
Business
Alligator handler recovering after attack, daring rescue
A Utah reptile center employee is recovering after an alligator yanked her into its enclosure during a presentation, thrashing her around before a fast-acting visitor leapt inside and helped free her from its jaws.