MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
12-18-19-21-28
(twelve, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Nation
Multiracial boom reflects US racial, ethnic complexity
For the 2010 Census, René D. Flores, a Mexican American college professor, marked his race as "white."
Local
Judy Dayton, Twin Cities arts patron and grande dame of philanthropy, dies at 94
As matriarch of a family known for its civic contributions, Dayton was the first female president of the Walker and served on its board for 52 years.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were: