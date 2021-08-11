MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
03-15-17-23-30
(three, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $90,000
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Business
The Latest: S Korea exceeds 2,000 daily cases for 1st time
South Korea's daily increase in coronavirus infections has exceeded 2,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, continuing an alarming spread despite the enforcement of strict virus restrictions in large population centers.
Business
China recalls Lithuania ambassador in row over Taiwan office
China on Tuesday recalled its ambassador to Lithuania and expelled the Baltic nation's top representative to Beijing over the country's decision to allow self-governing Taiwan to open an office in Lithuania under its own name.
Business
Dominion sues Trump-friendly broadcasters over fraud claims
Vote-counting machine maker Dominion Voting Systems filed defamation lawsuits Tuesday against right-wing broadcasters and a prominent Donald Trump ally over their baseless claims that the 2020 election was marred by fraud.
Nation
Walter Yetnikoff, volatile head of CBS Records, dead at 87
Walter Yetnikoff, the rampaging, R-rated head of CBS Records who presided over blockbuster releases by Michael Jackson, Billy Joel and many others and otherwise devoted his life to a self-catered feast of "schmoozing, shmingling and bingling," has died at age 87.