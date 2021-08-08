MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
01-07-09-20-22
(one, seven, nine, twenty, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $64,000
