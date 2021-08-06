MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
03-17-19-21-24
(three, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $48,000
