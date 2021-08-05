MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
03-16-20-28-31
(three, sixteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $39,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Arrest in hit-and-run death of 'Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes
An arrest was announced early Friday in the hit-and-run death of "Gone Girl" actor Lisa Banes, who died almost two months ago.
Business
The Latest: China seeks to control COVID-19 flare-up
China recorded another 80 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as the country seeks to control its widest flare-up since the original outbreak with a combination of lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions.
Business
Recreation at risk as Lake Powell dips to historic low
A thick, white band of newly exposed rock face stretches high above boaters' heads at Lake Powell, creating a sharp contrast against the famous red desert terrain as their vessels weave through tight canyons that were once underwater.
Business
In New York City, impending vaccination rules prompt concern
Michael Musto can't bring himself to ask his regulars at his Staten Island restaurant, Cargo Cafe, to prove they've been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Thursday: