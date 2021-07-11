MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
05-09-16-25-31
(five, nine, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
