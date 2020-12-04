MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
03-12-18-20-22
(three, twelve, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two)
California church sees victory in order from high court
Lawyers for a church with more than 160 congregations across California said they would seek an immediate court order Thursday allowing indoor worship after the Supreme Court told a lower federal court to reexamine state coronavirus restrictions on church services.
National
Police: Couple flew to Hawaii despite positive virus tests
A couple were arrested at a Hawaii airport after traveling from the U.S. mainland despite knowing they were infected with COVID-19, authorities said.
Variety
First blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer's goes on sale
A company has started selling the first blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer’s disease, a leap for the field that could make it much easier…
National
Wisconsin high court declines to hear Trump election lawsuit
A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear President Donald Trump's lawsuit attempting to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state, sidestepping a decision on the merits of the claims and instead ruling that the case must first wind its way through lower courts.
Nation
Wind fans wildfire in California canyons, residents flee
Powerful gusts pushed flames from a wildfire through Southern California canyons on Thursday, one of several blazes that burned near homes and forced residents to flee amid elevated fire risk for most of the region that prompted utilities to cut off power to hundreds of thousands.