MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
06-08-17-19-28
(six, eight, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-eight)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Biden pick for agriculture secretary to influence farm, hunger policy
Some lobby for expanding the role beyond the farm.
National
Trump says he'll leave if Electoral College seats Biden
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will leave the White House if the Electoral College formalizes President-Elect Joe Biden's victory — even as he insisted such a decision would be a "mistake" — as he spent his Thanksgiving renewing baseless claims that "massive fraud" and crooked officials in battleground states caused his election defeat.
Outdoors
Canadians warned: Don't let moose lick your car
Unusual warning surprises Canadian park visitors.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:06-08-17-19-28(six, eight, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-eight)
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:5-5-7(five, five, seven)Estimated jackpot: $214 million06-08-17-19-28(six, eight, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $216 million