MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
01-03-11-13-18
(one, three, eleven, thirteen, eighteen)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Stage & Arts
New possible health care benefit rule roils theater world
The U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 theater actors and stage managers is blasting a proposal that would raise eligibility requirements for members to receive health care during the pandemic.
National
AP sources: Biden shatters fundraising records in September
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has again shattered fundraising records, topping his already gargantuan August cash haul during the month of September, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation.
National
Former coal CEO Robert Murray files for black lung benefits
Former coal CEO Robert E. Murray, who has fought federal regulations on the industry, has filed an application with the U.S. Department of Labor for black lung benefits, according to a published report.
National
Texas governor restricts mail-in ballot drop-off locations
Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered counties to have only one mail-in ballot drop-off site, shuttering dozens of locations in some of the state's largest cities and key Democratic strongholds just as voters started to return ballots.
National
The Latest: New Orleans eases pandemic restrictions on bars
NEW ORLEANS -- Starting this weekend, New Orleans bars will be allowed to sell drinks to go and restaurants may operate at 75% indoor capacity…