MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
01-02-16-18-29
(one, two, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-nine)
National
Judge says ending 2020 census on Oct. 5 violates her order
A federal judge on Tuesday said a revised Oct. 5 date the U.S. Commerce Department picked to end the 2020 census may violate an order…
National
Trump chose Barrett days after Ginsburg's death, papers show
President Donald Trump offered to name Judge Amy Coney Barrett his Supreme Court nominee more than a week ago at the White House — and she accepted, according to formal paperwork submitted to the Senate ahead of her confirmation hearings.
National
Trump, Biden push into crucial first 2020 campaign face-off
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden prepared to face off Tuesday in their crucial first debate of the 2020 campaign, the most pivotal opportunity yet for the candidates to outline starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises.
Nation
9½ years in prison for running sex ring out of parents' home
A Long Island man convicted of running a sex trafficking ring out of his elderly parents' sprawling suburban home was sentenced Tuesday to 9½ years in prison.
National
Wisconsin justices weigh removal of 130K from voter rolls
The Wisconsin Supreme Court weighed Tuesday whether to go along with conservatives who argue that 130,000 voters should be removed from the rolls in the hotly contested presidential battleground state, while the Democratic attorney general defended not purging them.