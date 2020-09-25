MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
05-11-15-27-31
(five, eleven, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Coronavirus 175 COVID-19 cases linked to U's Twin Cities campus this month, Minn. health officials say
