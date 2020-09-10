MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
06-11-22-24-27
(six, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven)
Trump releases list of 20 new possible Supreme Court picks
Hoping to replicate a strategy long seen as key to his appeal among conservative voters, President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced he is adding 20 names to a list of Supreme Court candidates he's pledged to choose from if he has future vacancies to fill.
Variety
University apologizes for setting up segregated online sites
The University of Michigan-Dearborn issued an apology Wednesday for creating segregated online student "cafes," one for white people and another for people of color, that it says were intended to promote discussions about race and diversity.
Variety
Hurricane hit oil storage site, but no shortages expected
Hurricane Laura caused significant damage at a site holding about 30% of the nation's store of emergency crude oil, but three other sites still have plenty of petroleum, U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said Wednesday.
Variety
The Latest: S Korea's coronavirus resurgence seems to slow
South Korea's new coronavirus cases have stayed below 200 for an eighth straight day, suggesting the recent viral resurgence is slowing amid stringent social distancing rules.
Variety
Massive smoke clouds from wildfires darken West Coast sky
Hazy clouds of smoke from dozens of wildfires darkened the sky to an eerie orange glow over much of the West Coast on Wednesday, keeping street lights illuminated during the day and putting residents on edge.