MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
07-14-25-29-30
(seven, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
Earthquake strikes New Jersey, shaking reported across state
A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in East Freehold, New Jersey, early Wednesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
Celebrities
'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' will end in 2021
Who do we keep up with now? After more than a decade, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" will be ending its run next year.
National
Another showdown set this week over Georgia voting machines
Voting integrity activists will try this week to convince a federal judge that Georgia should scrap its brand new touchscreen voting machines in favor of hand-marked paper ballots. The state, meanwhile, will ask her not to order any changes, especially with an election looming.
Celebrities
Kevin Hart to host famed telethon long hosted by Jerry Lewis
Kevin Hart will host the return of a popular telethon once spearheaded by the late Jerry Lewis to fight muscular dystrophy.
National
Man traveling to see Trump admits to assaulting agents
A Washington state man who said he was traveling to see President Donald Trump has pleaded guilty to assaulting two Secret Service special agents in West Virginia.