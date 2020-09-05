MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
03-09-16-20-29
(three, nine, sixteen, twenty, twenty-nine)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Nevada reports 390 new virus cases, 13 deaths
Nevada health officials on Saturday reported 390 additional COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 71,102 confirmed cases and 1,388 deaths.
Nation
Phoenix sets high-temperature record; crews rescue hikers
Phoenix on Saturday set a high-temperature record of 115 degrees for the date as emergency crews rescued several hikers at a popular recreation area in the city.
Variety
Thousands peacefully protest outside the Kentucky Derby
An airplane circled above Churchill Downs on Saturday, flying a banner behind it: "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor," it said.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:03-09-16-20-29(three, nine, sixteen, twenty, twenty-nine)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:9-6-7(nine, six, seven)