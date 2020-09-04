MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
03-08-20-28-30
(three, eight, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Portland protests reach 100 consecutive days this weekend
Protesters marched through the streets of Portland on Friday night to a police building, where officers stood waiting outside, as the city reached 100 straight nights of protests that have been marked by vandalism and violence.
National
Racial tensions roiling US pose target for election meddling
The tensions coursing through the United States over racism and policing are likely targets for adversaries seeking to influence the November election, lawmakers and experts warn — and there are signs that Russia is again seeking to exploit the divide.
Local
Wisconsin's effigy mounds connected people to spirits
Peter Krsko is an artist who creates sculptures and murals, and he gets his ideas from forms and structures that he finds in nature."My background…
Stage & Arts
Minneapolis solar installation mixing art and clean energy
An eight-story, block-long solar installation unlike any other now overlooks Minneapolis' busy Uptown neighborhood.
National
Police shooting spotlights police spending in Wisconsin
When the sun rose on Kenosha Wednesday, Aug. 26, former Marine Tim Thompkins said his hometown felt like a battlefield. Smoke lingered in the air from buildings and cars set ablaze the night before. Empty tear gas canisters and pepper bullets littered the streets. Homes were boarded up, and businesses ravaged.