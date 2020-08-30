MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
01-05-11-19-26
(one, five, eleven, nineteen, twenty-six)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
MTV VMAs honor Chadwick Boseman: 'His impact lives forever'
"Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, whose death from colon cancer shocked fans, was honored at the MTV Video Music Awards as a hero in real life, not just on the big screen.
Nation
Washington state tribe is 'sick at heart' after rubber pollutes Puyallup River
SEATTLE – In black waves, drifts and bands, crumbs of rubber are polluting miles of the Puyallup River after a spill at a dam project…
National
The Latest: Victoria, Australia records 41 new virus deaths
Victoria on Monday recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic as the Australian government urged the hot spot state to announce plans to lift lockdown restrictions.
Nation
Jeanette Epps to become first Black woman to take on long-duration mission at International Space Station
Jeanette Epps heads to Space Station next year.
National
'Fanning the flames': Dems accuse Trump of stoking violence
Democrats on Sunday accused President Donald Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign as he praised supporters who clashed with protesters in Portland, Oregon, where one man died overnight, and announced he will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid anger over the shooting of another Black man by police.