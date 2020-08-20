MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
10-15-25-26-30
(ten, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty)
More From Nation
National
Police say Muslim man wasn't mocked during fatal arrest
An advocacy group released what they say is previously unseen body camera footage Thursday showing Phoenix police mocking the religion of a Black Muslim man who later died in their custody.
National
Biden seeking party, national unity in convention climax
Joe Biden is accepting the Democratic presidential nomination Thursday night, achieving the pinnacle — so far — of his nearly five-decade political career in the climax of the most unorthodox national convention in modern history.
National
Police officer charged with murder under new Washington law
A suburban Seattle police officer with a long history of using force, including three fatal shootings, was charged with murder and assault Thursday for one of those killings, the first case brought against an officer since Washington voters made it easier to prosecute police for using deadly force.
National
US halts imports linked to Taiwan-based fishing vessel
Accounts of abusive conditions and forced labor have prompted the U.S. to halt imports from a Taiwan-based fishing vessel that reportedly has supplied the global tuna trading company that acquired Bumble Bee Seafoods this year.
National
Barr: Feds to appeal ruling, seek death for Boston bomber
The Justice Department will seek to reinstate a death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the man who was convicted of carrying out the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, Attorney General William Barr said Thursday.