MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
01-08-14-23-25
(one, eight, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-five)
'Miracle': 2 hurt when plane crashes in Houston neighborhood
Two people were injured when a single-engine airplane crashed in a residential area in Houston early Tuesday, authorities said.
National
Biden vows to fight racial inequality with economic agenda
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden promised Tuesday that his economic agenda would combat long-standing racial inequalities as he sought to draw another sharp contrast with President Donald Trump.
National
Struggling merchants, insurers battle over pandemic coverage
Restaurants, bars and other merchants struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic are desperately reaching out for a lifeline from insurers that in turn…
Celebrities
No prosecution in alleged 2019 assault on comedian Andy Dick
A man arrested last year in an alleged assault on comedian Andy Dick won't be prosecuted, a spokesman for New Orleans' district attorney said Tuesday.
National
The Latest: Georgia hospitals groan under COVID-19 assault
Many Georgia hospitals are groaning under the assault of COVID-19 infections, with total hospitalizations from the illness remaining above 3,000 statewide for the 10th day in a row.