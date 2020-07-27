MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
18-23-26-28-30
(eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty)
