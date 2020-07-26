MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
01-06-07-10-27
(one, six, seven, ten, twenty-seven)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Austin police identify protester shot, killed by driver
Police have identified an armed protester who was shot and killed by a person who had driven into a crowd at a demonstration against police violence in the Texas capital.
National
Hurricane Douglas swirls 'uncomfortably close' to Hawaii
Heavy rain and wind gusts battered Maui on Sunday as Hurricane Douglas swirled off the coast of Hawaii and officials urged residents to take shelter.
Nation
States issue warnings about seed packets from China
Officials in at least four states are urging residents to report any unsolicited packages of seeds that appear to have been sent from China, warning…
National
Police and protesters clash in violent weekend across the US
Protests took a violent turn in several U.S. cities over the weekend with demonstrators squaring off against federal agents outside a courthouse in Portland, Oregon, forcing police in Seattle to retreat into a station house and setting fire to vehicles in California and Virginia.
National
Body of civil rights icon John Lewis crosses Selma bridge
The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, for the final time Sunday as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon.