MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
07-12-15-18-29
(seven, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-nine)
Florida reports largest single-day increase in COVID cases
Florida shattered the national record Sunday for the largest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases in any state since the beginning of the pandemic, adding more than 15,000 cases as its daily average death toll continued to also rise.
21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
Twenty-one people suffered minor injuries in an explosion and fire Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego, military officials said.
Grandson of Elvis Presley has died at age 27, agent says
The son of Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27.
