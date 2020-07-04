MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
05-08-15-19-24
(five, eight, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Movies
Earl Cameron, pioneering British film actor, dies at 102
Earl Cameron, who was one of the first Black actors to perform in mainstream British films and played supporting roles to enduring entertainment icons such…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:2-0-2(two, zero, two)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:05-08-15-19-24(five, eight, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four)
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:2-0-2(two, zero, two)Estimated jackpot: $73 million05-08-15-19-24(five, eight, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four)Estimated jackpot: $60 million
Variety
Bellagio error may be biggest sportsbook loss for Vegas
The nearly quarter-million dollars in winning wagers reportedly placed at MGM Resorts last Sunday might be the largest sportsbook loss in Las Vegas history on bets made after an event has started.