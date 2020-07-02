MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
11-23-26-27-28
(eleven, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
